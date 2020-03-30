Celebrating senior year amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Schools across the state remain closed, and students are learning from home.

For seniors, special moments like Prom and Commencement have been either postponed, or canceled all together.

But here in Sioux Falls, a group of parents is still trying to give their children a piece of that senior year experience.

For Arryanna Rosburg, a senior at Sioux Falls Lutheran School, this semester was supposed to be full of once in a lifetime opportunities, but since the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world, plans for her graduation party have changed.

"We were going to have a bouncy castle, and not going to lie, that is the biggest disappointment for me," Rosburg said.

With Senior Prom and Commencement looking less likely to happen by the day, she is focusing on just finishing out her credits so she can graduate high school in May.

"Just knowing that those things are canceled, or more than likely being pushed down a couple months, is just disappointing," Rosburg said.

Because Arryanna won't get the typical senior experience, her mother Jennifer Holien, wanted to try and at least give her a way to celebrate with her classmates. So, she set up a Facebook page called "Seniors 2020 #quarantined" to brainstorm ideas and reach out to other parents.

"Just thinking outside the box to try and still give them some normalcy, and some celebrations that they can hopefully do," Jennifer said.

Although the students may not get to walk across that stage, Jennifer says families will decorate their vehicles to parade the seniors by the school and through the city to celebrate their accomplishment.

"I still think the seniors deserve to be noticed for what they are doing, they're still graduating, they can still be validated in their feelings," Jennifer said,

Arryanna's Stepfather, Jeremy Holien, says this just a temporary bump in the road.

"We're going to have some fun along the way, and once things lighten up a little bit, then we'll have the big party," Jeremy said.

Even though it won't be a traditional ceremony, Arryanna says she is looking forward to the unconventional celebration.

"It's fun knowing that we're still going to have a little bit of that normalcy, but it's gonna be a little bit weird sitting there in a cap and gown just waving to people," Rosburg said.

An official date for the event has not been set, but Jennifer says it will be on, or near, the day of graduation.

