Center of Hope moves into former School for the Deaf building

A Sioux Falls ministry is settling in to a bigger space.

Center of Hope" has moved in to the former School for the Deaf location on East 8th Street.

The facility brings several ministries together including pastors, faith community nurses, and bikes to get to work.

We caught up with officials during today's open house. They say the goal is simple: help those who need it whether that's physically or spiritually.

“We all need someone who cares about us. We’re a place where people can come and just sit down and visit with somebody and just kind of share what's going on in their life and just have someone to talk to and kind of get that burden off their shoulders,” says Executive Director Brett Rockvam.

For more information on available services, visit centerofhope.org.

