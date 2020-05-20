Chalk artist creates mural to thank healthcare workers

Hy-vee teamed up with an artist for a creative way to say thank you to healthcare workers during the pandemic.

Hy-vee hired a professional chalk artist to create a special mural outside of Avera McKennan Hospital.

The mural features medical staff with superhero logos appearing to burst through the concrete.

The artist behind the piece says she is just trying to put a smile on people's faces during the pandemic.

"Even though I may hot necessarily have the skillset to help with the pandemic myself, I have an opportunity to encourage those who are really doing the work," said Artist Kathleen Roling.

She also created murals at hospitals in Iowa and Minnesota. She's heading to Nebraska and Kansas City, next.