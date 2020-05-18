Changes to Sioux Falls summer programs amid COVID-19 pandemic

Summer is quickly approaching and many people are eager to get out and about and have some fun. However, this year it's going to look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Sioux Falls announced some big changes Monday. All city-owned pools will be closed for the summer. This is based on the continued presence of COVID-19 as well as the high cost of operations and "burdensome" recommendations of the CDC for aquatic facilities.

But city leaders say that doesn't mean summer fun is cancelled.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to really highlight some different types of programming,” said Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.

“Also, encouraging people to take advantage of the old school kind of ways of cooling off. You know, the garden hose, the sprinkler, the baby pools you can buy at Walmart. You know, check out the area lakes.”

City libraries will also offer an online format for their summer programming. As well as driving the book mobile through neighborhoods.

"We've developed ways for our children to safely get library materials that they'll be using with that programming,” said Jodi Fick, Director of Siouxland Libraries.

Families can also spend some time at the Washington Pavilion this summer. The Science and Visual Arts Center will reopen June 1 with social distancing measures in place.

“"We have looked at all the CDC guidelines. We have studied plans from museums and others throughout the country that are also in the process of reopening,” said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion CEO.

Instead of allowing half the capacity of their entire building, they’ll break it up into sections. They’ll only allow 50 percent capacity for each section.

The zoo will also open their doors beginning Wednesday May 20. Visitors are asked to reserve a time slot online and purchase mobile tickets to reduce the number of guests visiting at a time.

"Each day we are going to evaluate, ‘Can we increase that number? Is it at a manageable number to where it's at?’ So we're taking a very systematic approach to it,” said Suzie O'Meara, Interim CEO of the Great Plains Zoo.

Pending city council approval, the city will allow families who usually take part in the free pool pass program, free access to places like the Great Plains Zoo and the Washington Pavilion in June, July and August.

"Sioux Falls residents who can present documents like a SNAP benefit card or school lunch letter or even a medicaid card in addition to proof of address, they'll qualify,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

The mayor will be presenting that proposal to the city council on June 3rd.

The city is also working with area sports associations to determine how to safely move forward with summer sports leagues. A decision on organized leagues will be made on Friday, May 29.

Picnic shelters, public restrooms and outdoor wedding venues will begin to reopen to the public in the next two weeks. Drinking fountains will remain closed. Park users are encouraged t bring a reusable bottle with them.