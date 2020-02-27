Brandon man charged in forged water testing report

A Brandon man has been charged with forging a water testing report.

According to court documents, Kristopher Gagnon faces two counts of forgery. Documents say in 2019, Gagnon forged water tests on the City of Brandon.

In August, we first told you about the test that was posted on social media.

In that report, water tests showed the safety levels had exceeded EPA standards and that the water was unsafe to drink.

The City of Brandon released the following statement:

The City of Brandon is aware that Mr. Kris Gagnon has been arrested pursuant to a grand jury indictment related to alleged forged water test results that were posted on a Facebook site. The investigation was conducted by the office of the South Dakota Attorney General and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation. The City of Brandon appreciates the work done by these two agencies in the matter. Please contact the South Dakota Attorney General’s office for any additional information related to this matter.

