Charges pending in Hughes County crash that left child dead

Authorities say charges are pending against the driver in a single-vehicle crash that left a four-year-old child dead in central South Dakota.

The Department of Public Safety identified the victim in Sunday's crash as four-year-old Evrik Plenty Chief of Pierre.

Highway Patrol troopers say Plenty Chief was a passenger in a car that left the ditch and rolled on West Bend Road roughly 38 miles east of Pierre. None of the three occupants of the car were wearing a seat belt.

Charges are pending against the driver, 24-year-old Emerald Plenty Chief of Pierre.

Both Emerald Plenty Chief and a 19-year-old passenger were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.