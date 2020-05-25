Cheers! It's National Wine Day.

It's the day to raise your glass, whether it be red, white or rosé.

About 16 million acres of land worldwide are used to grow grapes intended for wine production.

The most popular grape variety for wine is Cabernet Sauvignon. It's grown on 840,000 acres around the world.

South Dakota alone has more than 20 wineries across the state.

