Cherapa Place, Arc of Dreams #LightItBlue to honor healthcare, essential workers

Cherpa Place and the Arc of Dreams will be lighting up blue Thursday night along with other landmarks nationwide to honor those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Arc of Dreams was created to be a shining monument on our city skyline, a symbol of inspiration and a gathering place for the community,” said Jim Clark, SculptureWalk/Arc of Dreams Director. “We hope that this sends the message that we all appreciate the incredible value and sacrifice of our healthcare and frontline workers who are fighting for all of us. A special thank you to the people at Cherapa Place for standing with us in this effort.”

Find a full list of participating landmarks below.

• One World Trade Center (NYC)

• Madison Square Garden (NYC)

• One Bryant Park (NYC)

• 151 West 42nd Street (NYC)

• Beacon Theater (NYC)

• Met Life Stadium – NY Jets and NY Giants (E. Rutherford, NJ)

• AT&T Headquarters (Dallas)

• Bank of America Building (Dallas)

• One Arts Plaza (Dallas)

• Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

• Georgia World Congress Center International Plaza (Atlanta)

• Centennial Olympic Park Amphitheater (Atlanta)

• Atlanta City Hall

• Atlanta Skyview (Ferris Wheel)

• 101 Marietta St. Digital (Atlanta)

• College Football Hall of Fame (Atlanta)

• 191 Building (Atlanta)

• Peachtree Center office complex (Atlanta)

• Staples Center (Los Angeles)

• Sensorio Art Center (Paso Robles, California)

• Levi’s Stadium – San Francisco 49ers (Santa Clara, CA)

• State Farm Stadium - Arizona Cardinals (Glendale, AZ)

• 3rd & Lenora (Seattle)

• CenturyLink Field – Seattle Seahawks (Seattle, WA)

• Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans Saints (New Orleans, LA)

• Smoothie King Center (New Orleans)

• Greater New Orleans Causeway (New Orleans)

• Jackson Square (New Orleans)

• Louisiana Governor’s Mansion (Baton Rouge)

• Mississippi Gulf Coast Light House

• University of Mississippi (Ole Miss)

• US Bank Stadium - Minnesota Vikings (Minneapolis, MN)

• Boston City Hall

• Zakim Bridge (Boston)

• Gillette Stadium – New England Patriots (Foxborough, MA)

• Heinz Field - Pittsburgh Steelers (Pittsburgh, PA)

• Paul Brown Stadium - Cincinnati Bengals (Cincinnati, OH)

• Houston Memorial Hermann Medical Plaza

• Innovation Center at 640 Ellicott (Buffalo)

• 845 Ellicott Street (Buffalo)

• Seneca One Tower (Buffalo)

• M&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore, MD)

• Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower (Baltimore)

• Nissan Stadium - Tennessee Titans (Nashville, TN)

• Lambeau Field – Green Bay Packers (Green Bay, WI)

• Soldier Field – Chicago Bears (Chicago, IL)

• Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)

• Spectrum Stadium - University of Central Florida

• Houston Theatre District

• Houston’s 59 bridges

• Houston City Hall

• Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia Eagles (Philadelphia, PA)

• TIAA Bank Field - Jacksonville Jaguars (Jacksonville, FL)