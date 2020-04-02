Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe suspends hunting & fishing for non-residents

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe is suspending all non-resident hunting and fishing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which went into effect Wednesday, includes all land within the reservation's border.

In addition, the tribe will temporarily cease issuing hunting and fishing licenses to non-residents.

Tribal leaders say the move is an effort to reduce the chance of outside traffic bringing the COVID-19 virus onto the reservation.

The Cheyenne River Reservaton is located in central South Dakota and encompasses most of Dewey and Ziebach counties.