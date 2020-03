Chick-fil-A lovers can cancel their road trips to Sioux City or Brookings now that Chick-fil-A will have a location in Sioux Falls.

The announcement came via Siouxfalls.business as our city's best secret keeper Jodi Schwan announced that the construction of the iconic restaurant will begin this summer and open its doors for customers in 2020.

The location will be in the busiest shopping locations of the city, on 41st street just north of the Empire Mall.