Children's Inn fundraisers successful despite obstacles

Despite a winter storm hampering a major event, Children's Inn had a successful fundraising season this winter.

Media One Funski, one of Children's Inn biggest fundraising events, was canceled in January due to a winter storm. However, sponsors kept their commitments, and all participants who prepaid - as well as some who did not - honored their registration fees as gifts. This resulted in $35,672 raised for Children's Inn.

However, the Children's Inn primary fundraiser, a gift wrapping booth at the Empire Mall during the Christmas season, saw no such road blocks. This year, the fundraiser raised over $62,000. Organizers say almost 900 volunteers gave 2,400 hours of time, wrapping around 7,000 gifts.

The Children’s Inn is a private, non-profit organization that provides free 24-hour services to victims of domestic violence.