Children's Inn holds Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Did you know that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner?

It happens - and it happens here, in our own community.

In fact, over 33% of South Dakota women will be a victim of intimate partner violence in her lifetime.

It's time to change.

Creating social change is no small task. But we believe there is HOPE, and with your help, together, we can drive out domestic violence from our community.

While we work toward this mission every day, we ask you to join us in supporting the Children's Inn in their 3rd annual Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign.

Go to driveoutdv.com to make a donation.