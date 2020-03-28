Children's Inn remains open amid COVID-19 closings

The Coronavirus has closed the doors of many businesses and organizations around South Dakota.

However, the Children’s Inn wants you to know that they are still open and ready to help.

The Children’s Inn is a place for women and children to go when they are experiencing abuse or violence.

With most of the state being shut down, the Children’s Inn reminds you that their services are still available.

With school doors being closed and some parents staying home from work, this presents a challenge to staff at the Children’s Inn.

Amy Carter, Children’s Inn Operations Director said, “Our biggest concern at this point is individuals that are in those abusive situations, in those homes with that abuser, now they’re even more trapped than they were before because they can’t leave the home. The children can’t leave the home and the abuser aren’t going out to work potentially.”

If you find yourself trapped during this pandemic, there are ways to get a hold of help.

“Sometimes making a phone call is what we would suggest in the past, but if your abuser is in that home and you don’t have that opportunity to make those phone calls without that other person hearing.” Carter continued, “You can certainly try emailing, logging onto the internet if that’s a possibility. If you can make a call, reach out to us and we can assist you.”

Amy Carter is the Operations Director at the Children’s Inn and says if you can get out of the home, you can always come to their door.

Like others, during this time the Children’s Inn has ramped up there sanitizing too.

Carter said, “We’re doing a lot of things remotely if we can. We are trying to do all those little things that everyone else is trying to do, but ensuring that people can still come to us and get services.”

The Children’s Inn also houses women and kids that need their help, and recently their staff has had to become teachers as well.

“Like everyone else, those kids aren’t in school right now so our staff have also taken on that extra responsibility of providing their education, and working through all the things that teachers are sending us. Making sure their education continues the best it can while they are here,” said Carter.

Carter says that because of the Coronavirus they are limiting their donation options at this time.

