Children's Inn to expand to additional Sioux Falls location

The Children's Home Society has announced plans to expand its offerings for those facing domestic abuse in the Sioux Falls area.

The organization announced Thursday it is purchasing land on East 10th Street in Sioux Falls to build a new facility to supplement the existing Children's Inn on Western Avenue.

“As the Sioux Falls area continues to grow, so has the need for the services Children’s Inn provides," says Amy Carter, Operations Director for Children’s Inn "Over the past several years, we have seen an increase in the number of domestic violence victims coming to Children’s Inn for emergency shelter services.”

Children's Home Society CEO Michelle Lavallee said Sioux Falls philanthropist T. Denny Sanford committed $5 million towards the expansion just this week. This is in addition to an $11 million gift he made last January to the organization.

Before the land purchase is finalized, neighborhood information meetings and public hearings will be held with the City Planning Commission. A public hearing, via Zoom, has been scheduled for May 27, 2020 at 7:00 pm.

Children’s Inn provides emergency shelter and services, at no cost, for victims of domestic violence. Services are also available to children who are victims of child abuse or neglect.