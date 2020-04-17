Children's Inn welcomes children and families during pandemic

During the pandemic, the ongoing hours of everyone at home together can put any family under stress. For some, unfortunately, it can erupt into violence.

Amy Carter, operations director at Children's Inn, and the entire staff continue to open their doors to children and families fleeing from violence.

"Domestic abuse hasn't stopped we know the violence is still happening in those relationships and the families and kids aren't all safe," said Carter.

The center is anticipating a possible spike in requests to stay, as pressures among families mount during the pandemic.

"They're stuck at home and they're not in those situations where they can freely leave or take the kids to school and leave or the abuser goes to work whatever those situations, used to be are not there for people to get out of those unhealthy relationships," said Carter.

The staff knows there are unique needs of kids who call Children's Inn their home.

"We're doing a lot of that school work here with them. And we are also now able to go on outings or go places and so the kids are kind of tied here as all of us are tied at home this is their home right now," said Carter.

Everyone who enters the doors at the Children's Inn is screened for symptoms and has their temperature taken. Masks are worn, social distancing is practiced, and meals are eaten in rooms, rather than a common dining space.

"If you need to be safe because your home is not safe, this is a safe place to be. And we will do everything we can to keep you safe from the pandemic but ultimately we want you to be safe from that violence that you may have been experiencing at home," said Carter.

Donations of new toys and games are always appreciated, Food and money donations are also appreciated.