US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

U.S. officials have announced the country’s 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus — an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

This Feb. 2, 2020 file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The Department of Defense says it is providing temporary lodging support for up to 1,000 passengers being evacuated from China to the U.S. in response to the coronavirus outbreak there. The virus outbreak that began in China and has spread to more than 20 countries is stretching already-strained public health systems in Asia and beyond, raising questions over whether everyone can get equal access to treatment. (Todd Holly/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

The patient had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week. The person is now in isolation at a hospital and is reported in stable condition.

The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test.

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness have been reported globally. The vast majority of them are in China.

Virus death toll nears 1,400 in China, with 5,090 new cases

China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with a new virus, as the death toll neared 1,400.

The National Health Commission said Friday that 121 more people had died and there were 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest hit province changed the way it is counting them Thursday.

There are now 63,851 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died.

Hubei province is now including cases based on a physician’s diagnosis and before they have been confirmed by lab tests.

Of the 5,090 new cases, 3,095 fell into that category.

Japan is also reporting its first death.

Japan reports 1st death from virus, 44 more cases on ship

Japan has announced its first death from a new virus, hours after confirming 44 more cases on a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo as fears of the spreading disease mount in the country.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato says the first fatality is a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized since Feb. 1.

He also confirmed two other cases of the virus, a Tokyo taxi driver and a doctor at a hospital in western Japan.

The cruise ship, which is still carrying about 3,500 people, now has 218 confirmed cases.

Fear, boredom, adventure fill each day on quarantined ship

Daily life on the cruise ship quarantined off a Japanese port can include fear, excitement and soul-crushing boredom.

Passengers on the ship describe tiny rooms and boring food in interviews with The Associated Press and on social media posts.

A passenger who caught the worrisome virus initially felt terror but then described surprisingly mild symptoms.

With the number of illnesses growing, there’s a nagging doubt that quarantining the ship’s hundreds of passengers and crew in tight quarters might spread the viral disease more.

And for the hundreds of crew members confined to the ship, there’s a difficult job to be done.

