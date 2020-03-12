Church congregations prevent virus from affecting worship

Events are being canceled and entire league organizations are being put on hold because of the Coronavirus. Some communities are keeping it from changing daily routines too much. Beaver Valley Lutheran Church staff are continuing services while remaining aware of the health concern.

The virus has caused growing concern for communities and organizations across the world, but some people are not letting that affect their rituals on Sunday.

"There is concern about it and rightfully so," said Pastor Greg Johnson of Beaver Valley Lutheran Church. "Found out last night at our lent worship that there will be some folks who just made it clear you're not going to see us for a while, and we think that's smart."

Visitors are aware and will likely use copious amounts of hand sanitizer when appropriate. Pastor Johnson also said elbow bumps will likely be exchanged where handshakes are common. While staff are leaving the decision to attend up to congregants, they have expressed the availability of watching the sermons online