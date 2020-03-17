Cinemark closing theaters across the nation

Cinemark Theatres is closing all of its locations across the nation, including its two Sioux Falls locations, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinemark Theatres’ CEO released the following statement.

Dear Valued Guest,

I cannot thank you enough for your loyal support of Cinemark Theatres. The entire Cinemark team cares deeply about our guests, employees, and communities, and we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close our U.S. theatres to ensure we are playing our part to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Each of our theatres will be closed beginning Wednesday, March 18, until we believe it is safe to once again welcome moviegoers to our auditoriums.

We appreciate your many concerns during these truly unprecedented times, and we want to relieve any uncertainties that you may have about your loyalty membership with Cinemark. To do this, we have increased the flexibility of our Cinemark Movie Rewards programs by:

Extending the expiration date for all Cinemark Movie Rewards points to June 30, 2020, providing you the opportunity to redeem the rewards you earned; and

Pausing your Movie Club membership while our theatres are closed. During this challenging time, we are looking out for you and will not bill you your monthly fee. Don’t worry, active members will never lose unused movie credits, even while your membership is paused.

We will, of course, refund all tickets that were purchased in advance. Online purchases will be automatically refunded in five to seven business days. Tickets purchased at a Cinemark box office can be refunded by filling out a request at www.cinemark.com/contact-us.

Cinemark will continue to follow guidance from local and national governmental health organizations, and we will continue to share updates as we have them at www.cinemark.com.

We also understand the profound impact the closure of our theatres has on our employees, and it is not a decision we made lightly. We will continue to support our employees to the best of our abilities as we navigate through this most turbulent time. I am thankful for the unwavering dedication of our Cinemark employees, as well as your trust and support. We greatly look forward to inviting you to once again enjoy the immersive experience of watching movies at Cinemark.

Sincerely,

Mark Zoradi

Chief Executive Officer

Cinemark Theatres

