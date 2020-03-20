City, Sanford, Avera partner to offer child care

The City of Sioux Falls and local healthcare systems are collaborating to offer daytime child care options for healthcare workers and emergency responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city, Sanford Health, Good Samaritan Society, and Avera Health and the following community partners are working together as part of the Child Care Cooperative:

Boys and Girls Club

Brandon Valley School District

Dell Rapids School District

EmBe

Harrisburg School District

Kids, Inc.

Lutheran Social Services

Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools

Sioux Falls Lutheran Schools

Sioux Falls School District

Tea Area School District

YMCA

Parents can schedule child care by calling 605-338-8061. The online enrollment form can be completed by visiting bgcsiouxempire.org. The phone line will be answered between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Children and child care workers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms to prevent the spread of the virus. A rate will be charged to be able to compensate workers.

The Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools, Dell Rapids School District, and Tea Area School District are providing care for children of health care employees and first responders through their own programs—these school districts are communicating with parents about these opportunities.