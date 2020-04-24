City breaks ground on new fire station in southeast Sioux Falls

The City of Sioux Falls broke ground on a new fire station in southeast Sioux Falls, Friday.

The new fire station will be located at 41st Street and Faith Avenue and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Once open, the fire station with be staffed with 12 fire rescue personnel across three shifts, one fire truck, and an EMS response vehicle.

“Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is committed to meeting the growing needs of our growing city,” said Brad Goodroad, Sioux Falls Fire Chief. “Fire Station 12 will meet the emerging needs of southeast Sioux Falls and prepare that area for future growth for the decades ahead.”

The new fire station will improve current response times for a quickly growing part of Sioux Falls.