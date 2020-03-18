City encouraging absentee voting for city, school board election

The city is sharing information on the upcoming combined city and school board election on April 14, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is encouraging voters to vote absentee by mail. You can find more information and submit an Absentee Ballot Application here. Ballots will be mailed beginning Monday, March 30.

The city is also seeking replacement and back-up poll workers. If you’re able to serve as a poll worker, contact the City’s Clerk Office at 367-8080 or sfelections@siouxfalls.org.

Polling places may also change. Check the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal at sdsos.gov or by going to siouxfalls.org/election to find your polling place.

