City leaders taking precautions in Aberdeen

Although there have been no presumptive or positive cases of COVI-19 in Aberdeen, city leaders are taking precautions to protect the community from exposure.

Ride Line will continue services, but passengers will be required to wear a medical mask.

Aberdeen Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department will temporarily suspend activities as an effort to decrease the transmission of COVID-19 in Brown County.

The moratorium on activities will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16th through Sunday, March 22nd. The City will continue to monitor the COVID-19 exposure and reassess dates if needed.

The Senior Center will also temporarily suspend activities from March 16th through March 22nd. Senior nutrition programs and Meals-on-Wheels will continue as essential services.

The City Library will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16th to Sunday, March 22nd.

The City is suspending all large group activities scheduled for the period of March 16th to March 27th in the Aberdeen Civic Arena and Aberdeen Civic Theatre.

All other city services will continue to provide services during regularly scheduled times.

It may be necessary for the city to further adjust services depending upon circumstances.