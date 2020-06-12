City of Brookings considers loosening COVID-19 restrictions

The City of Brookings is looking into reopening for the first time since the Coronavirus entered South Dakota.

Despite there being less than 30 cases in Brookings County, since March the city has taken many measures to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Right now, businesses can only be open to 50% of their capacity, or a maximum of 10 patrons.

The Brookings City Council met earlier this week for the first reading on an ordinance that would keep these COVID regulations in place.

However, before the stay is approved, things could change.

Brookings Public Information Officer Chelsie Bakken said, “Between now and the second reading, we have the opportunity to amend that ordinance and change it from regulations to guidelines.”

City leaders say they're keeping a close eye on COVID cases in Brookings, and can change the ordinance if needed.

Bakken added, “Even after that second reading goes through if that new ordinance is passed, we do have the ability to go back and make changes to it if there is an increase in cases in the community.”

Jesse Davis owns Craft Chophouse Lounge in Brookings and says even if the city has no regulations on his restaurant, he’d still take precautions.

Davis said, “Even if the new resolution comes to fruition and they change those rules to guidelines, I don’t foresee us changing a whole lot for a while. We’ll kind of keep it similar to what we are now as far as the number of tables we have and the number of people that we can seat.”

Brookings city leaders say local business owners are a big part in their low number of cases.

"Businesses, they’ve been doing a great job they’ve been following guidelines and our numbers have stayed low,” said Bakken.

City leaders did emphasize that when making these decisions, they are keeping in mind the students returning to SDSU this upcoming fall.