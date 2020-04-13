City of Brookings opens COVID-19 emergency call center

The City of Brookings is launching a call service to help those with COVID-19 related questions.

On Monday, the city launched a new COVID-19 emergency call center staffed by city employees who have been trained by the Brookings Health System can provide guidance to community members.

Officials say the line was created to help with screening and to minimize pressure on dispatch and Brookings Health System, which are currently receiving a large number of calls per day.

Community members who are experiencing symptoms are being asked to reach out to the call center where someone will help to guide them to the next steps they should take. Those experiencing mild symptoms should call the call center before reaching out to their healthcare provider to reserve health system phone lines for individuals who may need help most.

The Call Center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 605-692-2811.

