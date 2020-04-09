City of Brookings to reopen some facilities with 'enhanced' safety measures

The city of Brookings is planning on reopening some facilities that had previously been closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

This comes after the City Council extended the city's COVID-19 emergency ordinance through May 6.

City leaders say the Brookings Municipal Liquor Store, Edgebrook Golf Course, and the Brookings Regional Landfill have all developed processes to make services available to the public while implementing practices to lower COVID-19 exposure risk.

The liquor store, which is owned by the city, reopened at 9 a.m. Monday. The store has implemented social distance guidelines and installed a special check out system, which includes plexiglass doors.

Customers may also place walk-in orders by phone at 692-5613 or by emailing bhanson@cityofbrookings.org.

The Brookings Parks and Recreation Department will open Edgebrook Golf Course on Thursday, weather permitting. Officials say they will be following safety protocols developed by the U.S. Golf Association.

Golfers will be asked to check in and make payments at a walk-up window on the south side of the clubhouse. The restroom within the clubhouse will be open, but eating, drinking, etc. will not be allowed within the building at this time, and course restrooms will be closed. Staff will be cleaning and disinfecting facilities and equipment regularly.

Groups will be limited to four Individuals who should practice social distancing by maintaining at least six feet of separation between themselves and other group members. Tee times are also being spread out to allow adequate space between groups. Cart use will be limited to one person per cart, with the exception of individuals who live together.

The Brookings Regional Landfill is currently open to the public for free dumping. When community members visit the Landfill, they will be required to stop on the scale to weigh in and out, but they are being asked to refrain from entering the office area. Currently, the Landfill is working on plans to procure and install a new intercom system to allow visitors to communicate with employees inside the building. The new system will be available by early May. For now, staff will be available by phone if community members need to talk to someone at 693-3667.

More: City of Brookings website