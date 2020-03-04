City of Mitchell to sell old dome and turrets from the Corn Palace

Some South Dakota icons are now up for sale.

The City of Mitchell is looking to sell a dome and two turrets that once sat atop the famous Corn Palace.

This comes after the city council approved a request to declare them "surplus property."

Doug Greenway has only been Director of the Corn Palace for a few months but is already well aware of the importance it holds in Mitchell.

"Nearly 500,000 people visit the Corn Palace each year, it's a major attraction in Mitchell," Greenway said. "The reason we did the remodel was to attract more people."

When the Corn Palace was remodeled, the old domes and turrets were replaced with new steel fixtures.

"The city of Mitchell did end up retaining two turrets and one of the domes," Mitchell City Administrator Stephanie Ellwein said. "At that time they didn't have an intended use, but they thought, just in case we find a use for them, let's have that conversation."

Since then, the turrets have been stored at the city's water treatment plant, and one of the old fiberglass domes has just been sitting in a parking lot down the block from the Corn Palace.

"Like anything that's in storage, they don't get better, they only deteriorate," Greenway said. "So I went and inspected them and they are in disrepair, they are not a good representation of the Corn Palace right now, so I felt it was a good move, to see if we could sell them."

With no current use for the dome and turrets, the city has decided it is time to try and find the historic items a new home.

"It's obviously the world's only Corn Palace, it's a unique building, the onion shape of the domes is very unique," Greenway said. "The right person could do something pretty neat with that."

Because putting a value on the dome and the turrets are tricky, the city is keeping its options open.

"We'll see what we get for proposals, if there is something that makes sense, then the council can make that decision at that time," Ellwein said.

Greenway says the city will start taking bids and proposals for the dome and turrets during the coming weeks.