City of Sioux Falls set to launch 'Neighborhood Connect' website

The city of Sioux Falls is launching a new program that aims to make getting the 411 on what's happening in your neighborhood easier than ever.

The tool will allow a whole new level of accessible information for the residents of the city.

Neighborhood Connect is a web-based program that will provide details on various city of Sioux Falls projects within your neighborhood as well as across the entire city.

For years, the city of Sioux Falls has been working to give its citizens a tool that can help keep them updated about what's happening in their neighborhoods.

Jason Bieber, with Sioux Falls Planning and Development Services, says Neighborhood Connect will do just that.

"As soon as we get a permit or we get a plan down at city hall, and we've entered it into our system, that's going to show up instantaneously on Neighborhood Connect," Bieber said. "I think that's just an amazing thing."

The program will be accessible through the city's website. Once there, all the information you need to stay up to date on the latest developments in your part of town is right at your fingertips.

"You see construction happen and you want to see what's happening with it," Sioux Falls I.T. System Analyst Holly Carpenter said. "You're going to be able to go to this website and you can actually set up an alert for your neighborhood. You'll get an alert if a new commercial building is being built or a rezoning is happening close to you."

While it's convenient for residents, Neighborhood Connect benefits city staff as well.

"If we can cut down people having to call in or being transferred to four different people to get information, that can only help us in the long run," Bieber said.

If you prefer a more traditional method of notification, that's okay. The city will continue to alert you about changes in your neighborhood the same ways it always has.

"We really wanted just another way to communicate with the residents of Sioux Falls," Bieber said.

If you're worried about being able to navigate the website, don't be. I'm told Neighborhood Connect is a user friendly platform. There are even tutorials available to walk you through how to use the program.

Neighborhood Connect launches tomorrow morning at eight o'clock.