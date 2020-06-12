City of Sioux Falls to conduct mosquito spraying

The City of Sioux Falls Health Department began conducting sprays to help control the mosquito population in the area.

The city is conducting the spray because of recent growth in the mosquito population throughout the region. The city follows Center for Disease Control guidelines in conducting the sprays.

The spray used, AquaReslin, is approved for use by the EPA and by the state.

You can find out more information about the program and when your neighborhood is schedule to be sprayed at https://www.siouxfalls.org/health/public-health/mosquito-control.