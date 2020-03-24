City of Watertown declares an emergency amid pandemic

The Watertown City Council has unanimously passed a resolution declaring an emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution, as amended, allows Mayor Sarah Caron, without city council approval, to close non-essential businesses in Watertown if conditions warrant.

It was approved in a special city council meeting Monday, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Caron says her mayoral colleagues in South Dakota are not on the same page when it comes to closing businesses during the pandemic. She says it’s a delicate decision, and one that cannot be taken lightly.

Caron earlier announced the closing of all city buildings to the public, effective immediately.

That move comes as the South Dakota Department of Health earlier Monday announced the first positive case of the coronavirus in Codington County.