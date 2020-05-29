City restrictions lifted as businesses prepare for return of more customers

​The "No Mingling" ordinance for the city of Sioux Falls has officially expired, allowing businesses to fully reopen. However, city leaders are still encouraging businesses to follow social distancing guidelines and CDC recommendations.

Even though the city's ordinances have been lifted, staff at Thunder Road, in Sioux Falls, say they continue to be cautious.

For Thunder Road General Manager Ryan Friez, there is nothing better than seeing smiling faces back on the go-cart track.

"I think people are definitely meant to be social, they're meant to have interactions, build memories together, and for us to be able to see that again is just a heart warmer, and it's a spirit lifter," Friez said.

As the park welcomes guests back in, staff is being sure to keep safety as the top priority.

"They're doing an excellent job, they have check lists for us to do," Thunder Road Employee Tyesha Wilson said.

Friez says staff is frequently sanitizing all shared surfaces, requiring employee temperature checks as well as face masks, and asking groups to remain at least six feet apart from each other.

"So with our (golf) clubs, any time that they are touched or if they are used, the guests will bring them back and set them in our discard area, then we'll go ahead and completely sanitize them," Friez said.

While foot traffic isn't quite back to normal, Friez is glad to see people start to venture back out.

"I think people really feel safe being outside," Friez said. "We've had a lot positivity, its just been awesome."

As well as being reopen to the public,Thunder Road is just finishing up a major expansion project, and staff is excited to for customers to see the finished product when is completed in July.