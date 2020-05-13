Co-working space offers tutoring services for kids needing to catch up on schoolwork

A Sioux Falls co-working space for women is expanding to offer tutoring services for children who need to wrap up homework for this schoolyear or work through the summer to be ready for the fall.

The service is open to non-members. Each tutoring session with an educator incorporates social distancing. Jen Kolb, owner of the co-working space The Kitchen says registration is online.

"To schedule a timeslot. You can decide which time of the day is best for you and your children. Drop them off, come hang out and work if you have work to get done or errands to run, things to do at home. You're more than welcome to come and pick them up when they're finished too," said Kolb.

Each two-hour session is $50 dollars. The Kitchen previously included childcare for the members of the co-working group. Childcare will start again as social distancing guidelines change in the future.

Link: Thekitchensf.com/tutoring