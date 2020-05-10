College dance & cheer teams move forward with virtual auditions

While the future of summer sports leagues is still up in the air, collegiate dance and cheer teams are moving forward with their upcoming season by holding virtual auditions.

Typically, these auditions are held over a two-day span. The process allows dancers and cheerleaders to show off skills and learn routines.

But since they’re now being held virtually, all of that changes.

University of South Dakota spirit coordinator, Brooke Poppe, says they wanted to make their virtual tryouts similar to in-person auditions.

“First round they send over a video, and that includes, like the fight song, a cheer. Second round, we’re actually going to do live zoom tryouts. Coaching staff and the judges get on and they perform kind of like it would be in person,” said Poppe.

For the South Dakota State University dance team, the process is similar.

Dancers have to e-mail the head coach to get a list of skills they need to demonstrate and two videos with routines they need to learn.

Swancutt said, “So you’ll just learn, record, and then e-mail back or send back. The hardest part is not really learning choreography, but finding a place to do it. I know right now my studio is closed, gyms are closed. So, I plan on filming mine in my garage and we'll see how that goes."

While it cover most bases, it doesn’t fully allow athletes and coaches to get to know each other.

Poppe said, “It’s definitely a challenge not being able to build those 1-on-1 relationships right away.”

“Most people don’t realize how much time we spend together and that makes a big, big difference when it comes to selecting those to be on our team, and more importantly, for them to know if this is something they want to invest their time in college in,” said Swancutt.

Despite the challenges, the virtual performances have expanded the judging platform.

Poppe said,“We have judges from all over. So, it’s been kind of cool because we could ask judges from different states and companies to judge since it can be remotely.”

The in-person audition process can be intense or intimidating.

So, this process may give some athletes a leg up.

Swancutt said, ”I think it takes the stress out of it. To be at your own home, to know that you can pretty much find as many takes as you need to get it right, nobody’s ever seen your tryout, you’re not trying out infant of other people.”

Above the obstacles, both said they’re actually looking forward to just getting to know their teammates once they’re allowed to meet in person again.