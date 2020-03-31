College students adjusting to online classes

Universities across the country have been forced to shut down their campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean students aren't still learning.

For many students, going to classes tends to be viewed as a chore, but now that it's not an option, the perspective is changing.

For South Dakota State University Senior Ryan Gilk, all the classes of his final semester were meant to be taken in the classroom, so abruptly switching to a fully online schedule has presented itself as a challenge.

The biggest adjustments, he says, has been trying to adapt hands on material to the online platform.

"One of my classes had a lab, which is pretty much all hands on, and then our capstone project is basically all hands on too," Gilk said.

SDSU President Barry Dunn agrees, the transition for some courses is difficult.

"One of the things about the majors here at SDSU is, they are very hands on learning, so engineering, nursing, clinicals, and pharmacy, that's very challenging for us to teach online," Dunn said.

Gilk says he has taken online classes before, which has helped with the transition, but even so, he says this a very unique situation.

​"It's crazy, I've never seen anything like it, a lot of our parents have never seen anything like it," Gilk said. "I've just been trying to stay positive and am hoping things are going to get better soon, but that's all I can really do, is try to do my part."

It's a similar experience for sophomore Carter Schmidt, who says he never would've expected SDSU to extend spring break, let alone move the entire semester of classes online.

Even though everything isn't perfect, Schmidt says SDSU has done a great job handling the adjustment.

"Props to all the faculty and professors at SDSU, and even all the universities, teachers in South Dakota in general, for stepping up," Schmidt said. "In a weeks time, they redesigned their entire curriculum to be in online format, that's insane."

As well as transition classes online, SDSU says there will be no campus activities until at least May 15. In addition, the school has elected to postpone the spring Commencement Ceremony until further notice.