Combating depression amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Not everyday is a day to get outside and enjoy the sun. On days when people have to stay indoors, social distancing could have a negative impact on a persons mental health.

"I have fought depression off and on my whole life, and using Spravato has been a life changer for me," said Stacy Goetz, a patient of Conklin Clinics.

Stacy Goetz has tried numerous medications to help live a better life.

"There's such a stigma over having a mental illness or having depression," Goetz said.

Goetz tried a product called Spravato at Conklin Clinics in Aberdeen.

"Without Spravato, I know life would be looking a whole lot different, it would be bleak right now," Goetz said.

It's a product the Owner, Ginger Conklin firmly believes in.

"More times than not they come back in tears and thanking us," Conklin said.

Both women think with COVID-19 still keeping people apart, now is the time for people who have been battling depression to see if they can start using Spravato.

"There's nothing more rewarding than seeing some one has pretty much given up hope, actually feel that there is an opportunity to feel good again," Conklin said.