Comedian, actor Kevin James coming to Sioux Falls

Comedian and actor Kevin James is coming to the Washington Pavilion in May.

Pepper Entertainment announced on Monday that the Emmy nominated comedian is bringing his stand-up tour to Sioux Falls on May 17th.

Kevin James is best known for his role on The King of Queens which aired on CBS for nine seasons. Kevin James is also known for his roles either starring or producing in Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, Hitch, Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry. James also voiced roles in Monster House and the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Tickets start at $39.00 and go on-sale Friday, March 6th at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be found at The Washington Pavilion Box Office, washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com.

