Committee kills needs-based scholarship program

The House Appropriations Committee has killed a bill that would have established a needs-based scholarship program in South Dakota - the

Dakota's Promise.

Dakota Radio Group reports it was similar to last year's bill, but this time would have used two-million dollars in one-time money for a two-year pilot program to provide $2,500 per year, with half coming from the state and half from the universities.

Supporters say South Dakota is the only state in the union without a

needs-based scholarship.

Several committee members say they like the proposal, but the state just doesn't have the money.

The vote was 8-1 to move the bill to the table, effectively killing the measure.

The measure earlier passed easily in the Senate. Last year's bill also passed the Senate and was also killed in the House.

