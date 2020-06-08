Community Blood Bank hosts several blood drives to keep up with demand

The Community Blood Bank is hosting several blood drives in the upcoming weeks to help keep up with the demand. Since so many businesses have had to cancel blood drives because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the blood bank is hosting several pop-up drives throughout the area.

If people can't make it to the pop-up blood drives, they can donate at the donor rooms at Avera and Sanford Monday through Friday. It's required people sign up online to make an appointment at the pop-up blood drives. You can do that here. If you'd like to visit Avera to donate, you can also call 605-322-7111. If you'd like to visit Sanford, you can call 605-333-6444.

The following are the pop-up blood drive events in the area:

Monday, June 8th

Hy-Vee (49th St. & Louise Ave.)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 9

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill (1903 S. Ellis Rd)

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, June 11

Watertown V.A. Clinic (4 19th St. NE)

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 13

Pelican Cove Lake Shetek (21 Valhalla Dr. in Slayton, MN)

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Monday, June 15

Adrian EMS / Ambulance Garage (310 Maine Ave. in Adrian, MN), 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM & 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 16

Avera McKennan Fitness Center (3400 Southeastern Drive in Sioux Falls)

7:00 AM - 11:00 AM & 12:30 PM - 3:00 PM

Wednesday, June 17

Trinity Lutheran Church (335 West 1st St. in Tea)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Thursday, June 18

St. Thomas School (401 Van Eps Ave North in Madison, SD)

10:00 AM - 1:00 PM & 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM