Community Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics

Brave men and women are taking a plunge into freezing water in Vermillion this weekend, for a good cause.

Yes, these daring souls will be dawning costumes and making a splash for South Dakota Special Olympics in the annual polar plunge.

People will be plunging for a great cause here in Vermillion come Saturday.

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will host the Polar Plunge outside of the old lumbar company.

The goal is to get everyone fundraising and the staff says it heats up the week of the plunge. The plungers can raise funds in teams or individually and are also encouraged to wear costumes for their dive.

The more money you raise, the bigger the prize you get the day of the dive.

These events not only raise funds for South Dakota Special Olympics but also awareness for the program and encourage the athletes.

“Well, I'm just excited to see everyone jump in and supporting me,” says athlete Dylan Moser.

Last year there were over 100 people who dove into the cold water in Vermillion and this year, they are hoping to top 125 from a community happy to support the cause.

“It is amazing to see everyone come out and support Special Olympics, this is the second year I've been a part of the plunge and it's just one, day-long party and it's great to see everyone come out and support our cause,” says Event Manager Jill Kvanli.

Even I got in on the fun, taking a plunge for the morning show but for everyone else, the event kicks-off at four on Saturday afternoon.

It may be chilly outside and the water may be frigid but it's all for a good cause.

