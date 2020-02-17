Complaints against police officers down in Rapid City

Rapid City police say complaints against officers in 2019 were the lowest in nine years.

The Rapid City Journal reports that citizens filed 12 complaints last year compared to a high of 56 in 2015 and an average of 35 between 2011-2019.

Last year marked the debut of equipping officers with body cameras, allowing the department to use the footage to help investigate the complaints.

The 12 complaints were the result of 142,186 calls for service and 8,243 arrests.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

