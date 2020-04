State health officials confirmed 84 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Friday surpassing the 2,000 mark, along with the state's 10th COVID-19 related death.

The state has had a total of 2,040 COVID-19 cases, 1,190 of which have recovered. The state currently has 850 active cases.

The state reported an additional death on Friday, bringing the state total to 10.

Sioux Falls remains the state's hot spot, with 1,707 confirmed cases in Minnehaha County.