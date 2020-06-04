Construction on 26th Street bridge progresses in eastern Sioux Falls

A major road construction project in eastern Sioux Falls is making progress.

Traffic to the new 26th Street bridge deck opened up on Thursday.

City officials say traffic will switch to the south lane between I-229 and Southeastern Ave.

Interstate ramps will not change. The bike trail below the bridge will remain open, but the river will be closed to water sports beneath the bridge.

The city's flagship road construction project began last year. It is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.