Construction resumes at 26th street and I-229 interchange

While many of us are enjoying nicer temperatures, the warm weather also comes with the construction season. One large Sioux Falls construction project started back up Monday at 26th Street and I-229.

It's a busy time at the Cliff Avenue Greenhouse on 26th Street. They are getting ready for spring while staying patient with all the construction starting back up around them.

"It's been challenging, but I mean it's something that we have to do, we know that it has to be done. It will be great when it is done. It's just getting through it that's going to be the tough part,” said Heath Zeigler, Store Manager at the Cliff Avenue Greenhouse.

It's something they're now used to as they dealt with construction when the project first started in the spring of 2019. Right now, construction on the west side of the I-229 bridge is resuming and crews are focused on completing the deck over the Big Sioux River.

“You will start seeing movement out on the construction sites. There will be more construction vehicles, trucks, that kind of thing, just people in general. Just be cautious when driving through construction zones,” said Dena Knutson, Civil Engineer with the City of Sioux Falls.

The drive may seem intimidating, but the staff at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse don't want that to deter people from shopping at their store.

“We get a lot of phone calls first to see how tough it is to get here and honestly once you've been here once or twice and you know where the turning is, it's pretty easy to get here,” said Zeigler.

The majority of the project is anticipated to be completed later this year. However, the weather has delayed things a bit.

So Knutson and Cliff Avenue Greenhouse staff hope the nice weather continues so that the two-year project can wrap up according to schedule.

