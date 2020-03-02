Construction resumes on 26th Street bridge in Sioux Falls

Work on a major road construction project in Sioux Falls is back underway.

Crews resumed work on the 26th Street and Interstate 229 interchange Monday, city officials say.

Officials expect the majority of the project to be completed late this year.

Construction will begin soon on the bridge deck over the Big Sioux River. Traffic patterns for vehicles and pedestrians are not anticipated to change until May 2020, and 26th Street will remain open with one lane of traffic in each direction.

Construction on the west side of the I-229 bridge will resume in March. Vehicular traffic changes are anticipated in early May, when traffic will be switched to move on the south side of 26th Street. Demolition of the current north portion of the 26th Street bridge will then begin.

City officials say once it's completed, the project will significantly improve commute times for east side drivers. It will also improve the intersection of 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue and expand East 26th Street to six lanes. The goal is to have all lanes of traffic open by November 2020.