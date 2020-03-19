Contagion of fear, uncertainty infect financial markets

(AP) - The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that’s infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month ago.

In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020, file photo, trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that's infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month earlier. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Shares in Asia have slid further, with Japan’s benchmark failing to hold onto early gains after the latest selloff on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi sank 7% on Thursday as automakers considered closing factories to help slow the spread of the coronavirus that has infected more than 200,000 people worldwide.

Fears of a prolonged recession have been taking hold, leading investors to shift to cash in hopes of better days to come.

The Dow industrials lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday. Even prices for investments seen as very safe, like longer-term U.S. Treasurys, have been falling as investors rush to raise cash.

After peaking at a record high shortly after the President Day’s holiday weekend, the benchmark S&P 500 index has now dropped 30% in a head-spinning four weeks that has seen vital parts of the economy shut down and governments and central banks take action in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Most experts now believe a recession is inevitable, with its severity the only question left.

