Continued unemployment claims drop; Initial cleans increase in South Dakota

Initial weekly unemployment claims have increased in South Dakota, though continued claims dropped in the state's most recent labor report.

The Department of Labor says the latest number of continued state claims is 20,573 for the week ending May 30, a decrease of 4,613 from the pandemic high of 25,186 for the week ending May 9. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

“Many South Dakotans are going back to work, which is great for the economy as we work to get back to normal,” said state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.

During the week of June 7-13, a total of 1,006 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is an increase of 126 claims from the prior week’s total of 880.

On a normal week prior to the pandemic, the state processed around 200-300 claims per week. At the height of the pandemic, the state processed over 8,000 in one week.

A total of $4.7 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $12.5 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $747,400 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and $59,700 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance June 14 was $99.8 million.

Nationwide, 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.