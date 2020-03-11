Coronavirus concerns force Cedar Rapids parade cancellation

Marchers and other participants won't be navigating Cedar Rapids' streets Tuesday: The annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled because of concerns about the new coronavirus.

The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday night to call off this year's event and make refunds to parade entrants.

The nonprofit group has organized the parade since 1976. The group said on social media that it had received some cancellations this week as well as messages and concerns from the community and volunteers.

In another cancellation related to COVID-19, Special Olympics Iowa says it's canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

