Coronavirus forces Aberdeen Psychiatrist to stay in China

Aberdeen Psychiatrist Dr. Xiaolin Deng took a vacation to China to celebrate the Chinese New Year with his family.

“He left at the end of January and he was to return at the beginning of February,” Kelli Fischer said, the Chief Nursing Officer at Avera St. Luke's

While on vacation, Dr. Deng found out he'd have to stay in China longer than initially planned.

“Dr. Deng notified me that he was no longer going to be able to travel back due to some travel issues out of China due to the Coronavirus,” Fischer said.

His employer, Avera St. Luke's in Aberdeen is working with Dr. Deng through the situation.

“Until the quarantine is lifted and the travel advisories are changed, we are keeping our patients safe, and he's keeping safe and well by staying where he's at,” Fischer said.

The company is even finding ways to make sure his patients are taken care of while he's away.

The other Doctors in the office will continue to step up in Dr. Deng's absence.

“It's nice being in the Avera family, we have a great support system to lean on so we are able to support his patients and team members so we can provide high quality care,” Fischer said.

As the Avera community anticipates Dr. Deng's safe return, they'll continue to support him and his patients, while staying in communication.

“Our plans are that we will provide the care we are with our Avera Family team, everybody's getting their medications and if there are crisis' that arise, we're meeting the needs of our patients in that way,” Fischer said.