Coronavirus halts shipment of fireworks

Shelves are already stocked at Lew's Fireworks in Watertown, but the owner is still receiving daily updates about the Coronavirus, and the impact it's having on the factories he works with in China.

"A lot of the products that I'll have this year on our shelves were ordered in April, May of last year," said Dan Raderschadt, the Owner of Lew's Fireworks.

Dan Raderschadt is the owner, and because there is a concern about the spread of the virus, he stays in contact with the factories in China.

"A lot of the concern by the Chinese Government was that we're going to try and nip this in the bud, and so some of these factories have been closed up to this point," Raderschadt said.

Since some of those factories are expected to start shipping again in March, he also stays up to date with information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

"There's still a concern over there, I'm not going to say that there isn't. There's about a 21 day window from the time it leaves China before it enters my dock here, and they say the virus won't survive in a semi load of fireworks, it won't survive that long, so we've been reassured that there's no concern," Raderschadt said.

As for people buying fireworks in the next few months, Raderschadt is optimistic people will enjoy this year's Fourth of July holiday.

"We're anticipating that if the weather id favorable, that it should be a good year for fireworks," Raderschadt said.