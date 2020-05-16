Coronavirus leads to the death of ten more Iowans

10 more people have died from COVID-19 as of Saturday according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The total number of fatalities in the state is now 346. One more person has died in Jasper County, one in Linn County, three in Muscatine County, two in Polk County, one in Tama County, and two in Woodbury County.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 279 more Iowans had confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period. That brings the state's total number of cases to 14,328 since the pandemic began.

2,744 tests were reported to officials from state and private labs over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests processed to 96,300.

387 people are hospitalized from COVID-19 in Iowa, a figure that is unchanged in the last 24 hours. 128 of those patients are in intensive care units, two fewer than the last reported number. 83 patients are currently on ventilators.