Coronavirus concerns amid Independence Day celebrations

As millions celebrate Independence Day in the United States Saturday, there is no doubt this year is much different.

The first half of 2020 has brought many challenges to the human race, and even America’s birthday cannot undermine the impact of COVID-19.

Some 4th of July celebrations are continuing amid the Coronavirus pandemic while others have adjusted.

The City of Sioux Falls is going virtual with a 5k race and a parade.

Health officials say even with cities opening back up, safety measures are still highly recommended.

Avera Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Post said, “From a health standpoint we continue to have to have the same precautions as we did before and that is the basic things. The self-control of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, avoiding large crowds and only doing those activities that we see as essential.”

The Coronavirus cancelled the 53rd annual Sioux Falls Jaycees Fireworks Show this year.

Avera’s Chief Medical Officer says recommendations continue to change with new information about the virus.

Post said, “That I think has been confusing for people, ‘why do these recommendations change?’ ‘They said something now why are the health professionals saying something different?’ It really is because it is a new virus, it is a new condition and we constantly are continuing to learn about it.”

With information constantly changing, health care professionals are taking steps forward.

"For instance, when we first began back in March, we now have treatment options such as convalescent plasma, remdesivir which is an antiviral, and other treatments will be coming available.” Post added, “Also buy time until hopefully we can get a vaccine available and hopefully achieve immunity.”

However, since March some things haven’t changed as Avera’s goal is to slow the spread of the virus.

"We still want this to move through our society as slowly as possible, and that will help to continue to have enough medical capacity to handle the cases that occur,” said Post.

Those participating in the Sioux Falls virtual 5k and Parade are encouraged to use the hashtag #OneSiouxFalls4th.